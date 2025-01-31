U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Short Interest Up 65.5% in January

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, a growth of 65.5% from the December 31st total of 51,300 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

U.S. Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:USEG traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $2.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,293,859. The firm has a market cap of $80.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.43. U.S. Energy has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $6.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on USEG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of U.S. Energy in a report on Friday, January 24th.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

