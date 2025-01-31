UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the December 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

UCB Stock Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:UCBJY traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.76. 5,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,573. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.53 and a 200 day moving average of $92.23. UCB has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $100.66.

UCB Company Profile

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases worldwide. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

