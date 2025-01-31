United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Short Interest Update

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a growth of 137.7% from the December 31st total of 21,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert C. Oberg, Jr. sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $47,088.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,816.68. The trade was a 20.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in United Security Bancshares by 12.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Security Bancshares by 11.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,668 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 573,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 13,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of United Security Bancshares stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.55. 17,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,229. United Security Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.60.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.58%.

United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

