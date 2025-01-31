UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stake Lifted by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 770 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Kennebec Savings Bank increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 2,266 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Integris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $629.32.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $545.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $501.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $538.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $565.09. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $100.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.60 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $511.57 per share, for a total transaction of $511,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,065. The trade was a 28.57 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

