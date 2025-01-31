Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.2% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.5 %

GLD opened at $258.05 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $183.78 and a twelve month high of $258.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.26.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.