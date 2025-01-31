Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 106.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,280 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 29.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,666,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,920,000 after purchasing an additional 24,494,209 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,032.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,049,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,258 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,307,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,457 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 710.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,260,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,919,000 after buying an additional 1,104,765 shares during the period. Finally, Crane Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 1,860,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,111,000 after buying an additional 879,854 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHR stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.74. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $25.47.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

