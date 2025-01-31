Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $917,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 12,348 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management grew its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 253,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after buying an additional 49,430 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $26.70 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $26.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.85.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

