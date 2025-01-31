US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY) Short Interest Down 62.7% in January

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2025

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 62.7% from the December 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of UTWY stock opened at $43.79 on Friday. US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.32 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.62.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.1591 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (UTWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 20-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 20-year tenor on the yield curve UTWY was launched on Mar 28, 2023 and is managed by F/m Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.