US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY) Short Interest Down 62.7% in January

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 62.7% from the December 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of UTWY stock opened at $43.79 on Friday. US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.32 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.62.

Get US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF alerts:

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.1591 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (UTWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 20-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 20-year tenor on the yield curve UTWY was launched on Mar 28, 2023 and is managed by F/m Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.