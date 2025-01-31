US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the December 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Price Performance
US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.13. The stock had a trading volume of 958 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,495. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.41. US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $48.31.
US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.1512 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.
Institutional Trading of US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF
US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Company Profile
The US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (UTHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 30-year US Treasury bond. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 30-year tenor on the yield curve.
Featured Stories
