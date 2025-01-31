US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the December 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Price Performance

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.13. The stock had a trading volume of 958 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,495. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.41. US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $48.31.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.1512 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Trading of US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF ( NASDAQ:UTHY Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 14.94% of US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (UTHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 30-year US Treasury bond. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 30-year tenor on the yield curve.

