US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:USVN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:USVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USVN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.26. 1,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.13. US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF has a 52 week low of $46.36 and a 52 week high of $49.87.

Get US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF alerts:

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.1556 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

About US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF

The US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (USVN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 7-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 7-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 7-year tenor on the yield curve.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.