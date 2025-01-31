USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of COST opened at $979.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $434.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $953.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $906.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $691.50 and a 12-month high of $1,008.25.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,019.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,050.00 to $1,145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,075.00 price objective (up from $980.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,013.59.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

