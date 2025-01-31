Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Stock Price Down 6.7% – Time to Sell?

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.42 and last traded at $4.39. Approximately 24,684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 58,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

Uxin Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average of $3.60. The firm has a market cap of $804.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Uxin had a negative return on equity of 248.43% and a negative net margin of 20.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Uxin

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Uxin stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin Limited ( NASDAQ:UXIN Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.

