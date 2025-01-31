Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Stock Price Down 6.7% – Time to Sell?

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.42 and last traded at $4.39. Approximately 24,684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 58,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.
Uxin Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average of $3.60. The firm has a market cap of $804.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.34.
Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Uxin had a negative return on equity of 248.43% and a negative net margin of 20.57%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Uxin
Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.
