Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 18,491 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,716,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,694,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Down 3.0 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $135.36 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $116.84 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 2.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VLO

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.