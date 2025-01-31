Van Elle (LON:VANL) Releases Earnings Results

Van Elle (LON:VANL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 1.30 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Van Elle had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 3.02%.

Van Elle Stock Performance

LON:VANL traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 37.80 ($0.47). 261,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.50, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 38.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 39.92. Van Elle has a fifty-two week low of GBX 32.11 ($0.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 46 ($0.57). The stock has a market capitalization of £40.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 945.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Van Elle Company Profile

Van Elle Holdings is the UK’s largest and most diverse specialist geotechnical engineering contractor. The Company provides a range of ground engineering techniques and services including ground investigation; general and specialist piling, rail geotechnical engineering, modular foundations and ground improvement and stabilisation services.

