Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.06 million, a PE ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.98.

In related news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $25,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,910.69. This trade represents a 10.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 40,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 55,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

