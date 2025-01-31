VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Stake Lifted by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 48.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,983,000 after buying an additional 424,042 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 36.7% in the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 942,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,415,000 after acquiring an additional 253,300 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 600,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,260,000 after purchasing an additional 217,702 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 343,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,114,000 after acquiring an additional 202,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 69.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 328,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,462,000 after purchasing an additional 134,760 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $245.17 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $184.15 and a 1-year high of $283.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.91. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.0713 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

