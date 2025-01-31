Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by FSA Advisors Inc.

FSA Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. FSA Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at $302,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VCR opened at $391.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $382.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.83. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $284.84 and a fifty-two week high of $402.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.