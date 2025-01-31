Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 840,540 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 575,562 shares.The stock last traded at $64.39 and had previously closed at $64.33.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.58.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

