Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 840,540 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 575,562 shares.The stock last traded at $64.39 and had previously closed at $64.33.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.58.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF
About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF
The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Nebius Group: Market Overreaction or Real AI Disruption?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- The Best Way to Invest in Gold Is…
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Why Nike Stock Could Be 2025’s Top Comeback Play
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.