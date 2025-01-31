Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 563,600 shares, a growth of 2,558.5% from the December 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 135.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:VNQI traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.37. 249,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,037. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.91. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $47.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $2.0404 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

