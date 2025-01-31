Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 3.4% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,544,000. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 24,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $419.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $416.18 and a 200-day moving average of $392.01. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $317.59 and a 52-week high of $428.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.