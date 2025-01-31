Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Lifted by Arcadia Wealth Management LLC

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 13.8% of Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $27,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 219.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 271,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 831.2% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 22,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekside Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $365,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $419.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $317.59 and a 1-year high of $428.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $416.18 and a 200-day moving average of $392.01.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.