Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 93 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 2,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $619.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $478.25 and a fifty-two week high of $648.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $629.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $596.72.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

