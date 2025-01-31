Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Short Interest Down 15.5% in January

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,380,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 19,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,498,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 92,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 76.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 18,668 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 635,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,831,000 after purchasing an additional 74,433 shares during the last quarter. Creekside Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $19,761,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,122,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,225,031. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.75. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.80 and a 52-week high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.3119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

