Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% during the third quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $277.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.00. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $228.17 and a 12 month high of $285.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

