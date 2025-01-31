Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Purchased by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Baring Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,772,000. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 44,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,231,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ now owns 34,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VOT stock opened at $272.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.81 and a 12 month high of $275.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.88.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

