Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Position Boosted by Upper Left Wealth Management LLC

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,111,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $90.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.52 and a 200-day moving average of $93.22. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $78.27 and a one year high of $99.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

