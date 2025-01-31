Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,255,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,419 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,200.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,235,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,224,000 after buying an additional 1,222,247 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 341.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,100,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,578,000 after buying an additional 850,753 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,200,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,123,000 after buying an additional 711,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,039,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,512,000 after acquiring an additional 554,982 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.61 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.72 and a 1 year high of $79.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.37 and its 200-day moving average is $77.74.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.