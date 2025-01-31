Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) is Powers Advisory Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Powers Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.9% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,576,000 after buying an additional 77,089 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,556,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 81,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.46 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.27 and a one year high of $79.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.47.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2798 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.