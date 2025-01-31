Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) is Oak Harvest Investment Services’ Largest Position

Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 792,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,662 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 6.4% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $46,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 166.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,291,000. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $200,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.40 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.46 and a 1-year high of $59.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.46.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2006 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

