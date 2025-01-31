Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. FSA Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,963,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 39,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $207.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $173.32 and a 52-week high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

