Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Country Trust Bank’s 7th Largest Position

Country Trust Bank lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.9% of Country Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $117,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,321 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,383,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,338,681,000 after buying an additional 277,818 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,904,000 after buying an additional 7,902,121 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,474,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,375,000 after acquiring an additional 21,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,152,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,426,000 after acquiring an additional 21,140 shares during the last quarter.

VOO opened at $556.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $503.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $549.44 and a 200-day moving average of $529.63. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $443.75 and a 1-year high of $561.66.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

