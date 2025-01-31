Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Position Increased by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 994,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Country Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $48,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,034,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,163,893,000 after buying an additional 5,268,623 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4,486.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,870,000 after acquiring an additional 989,674 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,752,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,185,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,987,000 after purchasing an additional 265,191 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 166.5% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 424,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,342,000 after purchasing an additional 265,188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX opened at $49.12 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $50.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $1.0139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

