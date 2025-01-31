Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Boyd Wealth Management LLC

Boyd Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 8.6% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $17,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 170,141.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,325,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,160,000 after buying an additional 20,313,200 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,438.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,133,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,867,000 after buying an additional 1,101,707 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,354,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,802,000 after buying an additional 455,195 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,388,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,959,000 after purchasing an additional 412,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 3,798,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,242,000 after purchasing an additional 399,951 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VTV opened at $177.77 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.24 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

