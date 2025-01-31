Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Velocity Composites (LON:VEL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (1.58) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Velocity Composites had a negative net margin of 11.83% and a negative return on equity of 59.20%.

Velocity Composites Trading Up 0.8 %

VEL opened at GBX 31.75 ($0.39) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50. Velocity Composites has a 52 week low of GBX 19.60 ($0.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 48 ($0.60). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 32.78. The firm has a market cap of £16.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -396.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Velocity Composites alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VEL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.75) price objective on shares of Velocity Composites in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.75) price target on shares of Velocity Composites in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

About Velocity Composites

(Get Free Report)

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.