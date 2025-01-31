Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Stephens

Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Stephens from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 173.68% from the company’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Veradigm Stock Performance
About Veradigm
Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.
