Versarien (LON:VRS) Trading 14.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 294,637,969 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 164% from the average session volume of 111,403,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £932,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.13.
Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.
