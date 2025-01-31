Versarien (LON:VRS) Trading Up 11.4% – What’s Next?

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 11.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 253,786,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 109,546,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Versarien Stock Up 11.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.05. The firm has a market cap of £908,700.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.13.

About Versarien

(Get Free Report)

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Versarien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versarien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.