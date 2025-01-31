Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Up 5.1% – Here’s What Happened

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) rose 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $120.28 and last traded at $120.39. Approximately 3,811,240 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 10,182,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.36.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VRT

Vertiv Stock Performance

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 78.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $2,108,370.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,526.50. This represents a 81.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total transaction of $4,373,094.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,114.08. This represents a 61.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,527 shares of company stock worth $23,105,682 in the last three months. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 200.0% during the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertiv

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.