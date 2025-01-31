Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Vestis had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 9.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Vestis updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Vestis Trading Down 14.0 %
Shares of VSTS stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,028,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,877. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Vestis has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $22.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.97 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68.
Vestis Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Vestis’s payout ratio is presently 87.51%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on Vestis
Vestis Company Profile
Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vestis
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Nebius Group: Market Overreaction or Real AI Disruption?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- The Best Way to Invest in Gold Is…
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Why Nike Stock Could Be 2025’s Top Comeback Play
Receive News & Ratings for Vestis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.