Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Vestis had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 9.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Vestis updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Vestis Trading Down 14.0 %

Shares of VSTS stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,028,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,877. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Vestis has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $22.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.97 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68.

Vestis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Vestis’s payout ratio is presently 87.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Vestis from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vestis from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Vestis from $13.60 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

Vestis Company Profile

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

Featured Stories

