VF (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Raised to $25.00

VF (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VFC. Wells Fargo & Company cut VF from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of VF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on VF from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. OTR Global raised VF from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Argus raised VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.47.

Shares of VF stock opened at $26.88 on Thursday. VF has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $29.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. VF had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 15.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VF will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in VF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,878,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of VF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 256,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 16,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of VF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,663,341 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,084,000 after purchasing an additional 65,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

