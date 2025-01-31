Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Short Interest Down 56.1% in January

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 56.1% from the December 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VIASP opened at $22.86 on Friday. Via Renewables has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $24.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average of $21.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6963 per share. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

