VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Short Interest Down 42.9% in January

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.25% of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VSMV opened at $49.38 on Friday. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $42.82 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $113.57 million, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.30.
VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Cuts Dividend
VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.
