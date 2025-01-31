Video Game Stocks Worth Watching – January 31st

Walmart, Target, and Take-Two Interactive Software are the three Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks refer to publicly traded companies that develop, publish, or distribute video games, gaming hardware, or provide related services within the video game industry. Investors often focus on these stocks to capitalize on the growth and popularity of video games as an entertainment medium. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,726,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,538,952. The company has a market cap of $786.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.55. Walmart has a 12-month low of $55.04 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

TGT stock traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.11. 1,796,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,867,384. Target has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $4.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $186.32. 685,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,832. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $135.24 and a twelve month high of $192.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

Read More