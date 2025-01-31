Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, an increase of 1,022.5% from the December 31st total of 419,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vincerx Pharma stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Free Report) by 359.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256,967 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.11% of Vincerx Pharma worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VINC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.50. The company had a trading volume of 985,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,157. Vincerx Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $187.44. The company has a market cap of $2.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.84.

Separately, Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $80.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.

