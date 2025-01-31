Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Short Interest Up 150.0% in January

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the December 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 634,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vinci to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.
Vinci SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses in France and internationally. The Concessions segment manages motorway concessions; operates airports; and highways, railways, and stadium. Its Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.
