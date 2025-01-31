Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,500 shares, a decrease of 74.3% from the December 31st total of 457,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ VRPX opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.68. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $5.48.
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.
