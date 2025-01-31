Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Shares Bought by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management increased its position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) by 577.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,069 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,731 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,753 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1,238.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 331,547 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the third quarter valued at $1,014,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 14,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of VPG opened at $23.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $310.74 million, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.20. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $35.98.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $75.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.47 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 4.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

