Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Volt Carbon Technologies Price Performance
Shares of Volt Carbon Technologies stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 316,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,924. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. Volt Carbon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.
About Volt Carbon Technologies
