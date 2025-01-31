Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Volt Carbon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Volt Carbon Technologies stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 316,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,924. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. Volt Carbon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.

Get Volt Carbon Technologies alerts:

About Volt Carbon Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc operates as a junior resource company in Canada. It operates through two segments, Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development. The company holds mineral rights in various molybdenum properties in British Columbia and a graphite property in Quebec. It also focuses on the scientific study and technology applications for air classifier and battery development.

Receive News & Ratings for Volt Carbon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volt Carbon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.