Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Short Interest Up 40.3% in January

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,484,300 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the December 31st total of 1,770,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,210.8 days.

Shares of Vonovia stock remained flat at $30.05 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 661. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.32. Vonovia has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $37.66.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

