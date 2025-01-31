Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Shares Up 21.2% – Here’s What Happened

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 21.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 292,294 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 538,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a market cap of C$27.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing raw materials for pharmaceutical products, primarily in the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the state of Utah. The company develops barium and iodine-based APIs. The company was formerly known as Voyageur Minerals Ltd.

